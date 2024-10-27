Kevin Durant Taunts Luka Doncic With Viral Celebration In Mavs-Suns Game
On Saturday evening, the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks faced off in Arizona.
The Suns won by a score of 114-102 to improve to 2-1 in their first three games.
Kevin Durant led the way with 31 points, nine rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block while shooting 10/21 from the field and 4/8 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
Durant also went viral for a highlight where he taunted Luka Doncic with a celebration.
Via Bleacher Report: "KD HITS LUKA WITH THE TOO SMALL 🤏🔥"
Durant continues to play at an MVP-level despite turning 36 last month.
He is averaging 28.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 52.7% from the field and 50.0% from the three-point range in the first three games.
The Suns will now host the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday evening.
Via The Suns: "KD with 25+ PTS in all three games to start the season 🔥"
Tonight: 31 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK"
As for Doncic, the superstar forward finished the loss with 40 points, ten rebounds, four assists and one block while shooting 12/25 from the field and 5/13 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
The Mavs dropped to 1-1 in their first two games.
Following the Suns, they will return home to host the Utah Jazz on Monday evening in Dallas.
Durant is in his third season with the Suns (and 18th in the NBA).