Kevin Durant's Viral Post On X About NBA Legend Michael Jordan
Michael Jordan is seen by many as the greatest player in NBA history.
The Chicago Bulls legend was recently in the news, as he made a $10 million donation for a medical clinic in his hometown of Wilmington, North Carolina.
A popular account on X (NBACentral) sent out a post about Jordan that went viral.
NBACentral wrote: "Michael Jordan opened a third clinic in Wilmington, NC, to serve uninsured and underinsured residents
Funded by his $10 million donation, the Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic aims to provide quality care. ❤️
(Via @people)"
Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant quoted the post, and his post got over 24,000 likes and 2.4 million impressions.
Durant wrote: "2 goats who impacted the world. Much Love to the Jordans and everything they do!"
Durant is also one of the best players of all time and is a future Hall of Famer.
At 35, he is still among the top 15 players in the league, and finished this past season with averages of 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.3% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 75 games.
The Suns finished as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 49-33 record.
Despite a talented roster, they were swept by Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round.
In addition to the Suns, Durant has also spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets.