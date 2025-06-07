Kevin Durant Was Right About Boston Celtics Star Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns) and Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics) are two of the best forwards in NBA history.
Back in 2021, Durant spoke about Tatum when he was just 23 (via Knuckleheads with Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles).
Durant on Tatum in 2021: "He's a problem. He's an amazing shot maker... He's got a lot of tools in his bag. At that age it's rare to see that. He's only getting more mature... I can just see him growing. He's gonna be a problem for some years, so you gotta buckle up when you're playing against them."
Following Durant's comments, Tatum has made four more All-Star Games and reached the NBA Finals twice.
He helped lead Boston to the title in 2024.
This past year, Tatum averaged an outstanding 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 34.3% from the three-point range.
Via The NBA: "Jayson Tatum through 117 career playoff games:
2,836 pts
942 reb
570 ast
The only other players to record 2,800+ PTS, 900+ REB and 500+ AST through their first 117 playoff games?
LeBron James & Larry Bird."
Tatum is on track to going down among the best Celtics of all time.
Unfortunately, he had his playoffs cut short when he got hurt during Game 4 of the second round (against the New York Knicks).
Via The Boston Celtics (on May 13): "Jayson Tatum today underwent successful surgery to repair a ruptured right Achilles tendon. No timetable is currently available for his return, but he is expected to make a full recovery. Further updates will be provided when appropriate."