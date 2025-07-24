Kevin Durant Was Right About Lakers Star Bronny James
Bronny James got a lot of attention during his rookie season with the Los Angeles Lakers.
At the start of the year, he struggled in a big way.
However, he was able to have an excellent G League regular season once he found his groove.
Before Bronny was drafted (55th), Kevin Durant did an interview with IMPAULSIVE (on July 9, 2024).
Jake Paul asked him about Bronny.
Paul: "You following Bronny at all?"
Durant: "Yeah."
Paul: "You excited for his upcoming career?"
Durant: "Yeah. I want to see what he does next. They said he entered the draft, and then he might transfer if he don't want to stay in the draft... I think he could use another year of college and see where he at."
Bronny only averaged 2.3 points per contest while shooting 31.3% from the field and 28.1% from the three-point range in 27 games for the Lakers.
Therefore, Durant was correct that Bronny probably would have been an ideal candidate to stay in college for his sophomore season.
Bronny finished the G League regular season with productive averages of 21.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 44.3% from the field and 38.0% from the three-point range in 11 games.
He showed that he was able to compete at a high level with South Bay.
Via The NBA (on July 17 at Summer League): "Slick crossover.
Hang in air.
Finish through contact.
WHAT A PLAY FROM BRONNY JAMES"