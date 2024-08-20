Kevin Garnett Sends Out Viral Post About WNBA Star Angel Reese
Angel Reese is currently in the middle of her rookie season in the WNBA.
She has gotten off to a solid start to her career and is averaging 13.6 points, 12.3 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 39.8% from the field in 27 games.
In the team's most recent game (an 86-68 loss to the Phoenix Mercury), Reese went off for 19 points and 20 rebounds.
Via Bleacher Report: "Angel Reese is now the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 20 double-doubles in a single-season 🔥👏"
Many people reacted to her big game on social media, and one person who sent out a post was NBA legend Kevin Garnett.
His post had over 5,000 likes and 180,000 impressions.
Garnett wrote: "Yup… I see it. @Reese10Angel got an elite 2nd jump on the glass like @matrix31 .. 20 boards and damn near 20 points? Face up game looked legit last night too 🤦🏾♂️ 💯"
She is getting high praise from one of the most dominant players in NBA history.
Garnett played 21 seasons for the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets and Minnesota Timberwolves.
He made 15 NBA All-Star Games and won the 2004 MVP Award.
As for the Sky, they dropped to 11-16 in 27 games with the loss.
They are 5-5 over their last ten games and are currently the eighth seed in the WNBA playoff picture.
On Friday evening, the Sky will return to action when they travel to Connecticut to play the Sun.