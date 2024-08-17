Kevin Garnett Sends Out Viral Post On X About Fever Star Caitlin Clark
Kevin Garnett is one of the best players in NBA history.
He is also known for being an outspoken leader who played with an extreme level of intensity.
Therefore, any time Garnett compliments another basketball player, it's extremely noteworthy.
On Friday evening, Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever resumed their WNBA season with a matchup against the Phoenix Mercury.
The Fever won by a score of 98-89, and Clark had 29 points, five rebounds and ten assists while shooting 8/16 from the field and 4/11 from the three-point range.
Via ESPN: "ONE POINT SHY OF HER CAREER-HIGH 🔥
Caitlin Clark and the Fever win their first game back from the Olympic break 👏"
Many people reacted to her game on social media and one person who sent out a post (via X) was Garnett.
His post had over 6,000 likes and 300,000 impressions in two hours.
Garnett wrote: "What if @CaitlinClark22’s Olympic break was the off season adjustment for the league that @wnba rookies don’t get before their 1st season… shyt looked crazy out there yesterday… 💯
Can tell she was in the film room…"
The Fever improved to 12-15 in their first 27 games, which has them the seventh seed in the league.
Clark is averaging 17.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 40.9% from the field and 32.9% from the three-point range.
As for Garnett, he played 21 seasons for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets.
He won the 2004 MVP and 2008 NBA Championship.