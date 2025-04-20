Kevin Garnett Sends Out Viral Post On X After Timberwolves-Lakers Game
On Saturday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers faced off in California for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.
The Timberwolves came away with a shocking 117-95 blowout victory.
They shot an incredible 51.2% from the field and 50.0% from the three-point range as a team.
After the big win, Timberwolves legend Kevin Garnett sent out a post (via X) that had over 14,000 likes and 395,000 impressions in less than 24 hours.
Garnett wrote: "🐺 🐺 🐺"
Garnett is the best player in Timberwolves history, so a lot of fans reacted to his post.
@TWolvesLead: "TALK TO EM BIG TICKET"
@gamaliel_caleb: "Bruh they won’t even retire your jersey. Their second round pick gonna wear #21 next year."
@jhollenkamp01: "Please come back and hype the crowd game 3 !! 🙌🏻 We miss you KG !"
@PROPhecyProF: "I’m so glad you back supporting the wolves man you a legend for backing them up"
While Garnett never won a title in Minnesota, he led the franchise to the 2004 Western Conference finals.
The Hall of Fame forward also won the 2004 MVP Award.
Via Mitchell & Ness: "For the first time since 2004, the Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA playoffs. (NBA Play-In Games aside)
Two of the game’s greatest bigs, Kevin Garnett and Shaquille O’Neal, battled in the Western Conference Finals that year, but LA was victorious in six games."
Game 2 of the series will be on Tuesday night.