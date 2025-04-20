Fastbreak

Kevin Garnett Sends Out Viral Post On X After Timberwolves-Lakers Game

Kevin Garnett sent out a post after Game 1.

Ben Stinar

Dec 7, 2015; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kevin Garnett (21) against the Los Angeles Clippers at Target Center. The Clippers defeated the Timberwolves 110-106. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-Imagn Images
Dec 7, 2015; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kevin Garnett (21) against the Los Angeles Clippers at Target Center. The Clippers defeated the Timberwolves 110-106. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-Imagn Images / Brace Hemmelgarn-Imagn Images

On Saturday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers faced off in California for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.

The Timberwolves came away with a shocking 117-95 blowout victory.

They shot an incredible 51.2% from the field and 50.0% from the three-point range as a team.

After the big win, Timberwolves legend Kevin Garnett sent out a post (via X) that had over 14,000 likes and 395,000 impressions in less than 24 hours.

Garnett wrote: "🐺 🐺 🐺"

Garnett is the best player in Timberwolves history, so a lot of fans reacted to his post.

@TWolvesLead: "TALK TO EM BIG TICKET"

@gamaliel_caleb: "Bruh they won’t even retire your jersey. Their second round pick gonna wear #21 next year."

@jhollenkamp01: "Please come back and hype the crowd game 3 !! 🙌🏻 We miss you KG !"

@PROPhecyProF: "I’m so glad you back supporting the wolves man you a legend for backing them up"

Kevin Garnett
Dec 28, 2015; San Antonio, TX, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves power forward Kevin Garnett (21) pounds his chest before the game against the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images / Soobum Im-Imagn Images

While Garnett never won a title in Minnesota, he led the franchise to the 2004 Western Conference finals.

The Hall of Fame forward also won the 2004 MVP Award.

Via Mitchell & Ness: "For the first time since 2004, the Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA playoffs. (NBA Play-In Games aside)

Two of the game’s greatest bigs, Kevin Garnett and Shaquille O’Neal, battled in the Western Conference Finals that year, but LA was victorious in six games."

Game 2 of the series will be on Tuesday night.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.