Kevin Huerter Sends Outs Viral Post After Sacramento Kings Trade
Kevin Huerter is in the middle of his seventh NBA season.
The former Maryland star is averaging 7.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 41.3% from the field and 30.2% from the three-point range in 43 games.
On Sunday, Huerter was sent to the Chicago Bulls as part of the blockbuster trade that also included the San Antonio Spurs.
Via Kings.com: "The Sacramento Kings announced today that the team has acquired Zach LaVine, Sidy Cissoko, three first-round draft picks, (one protected and two unprotected) and three second-round round draft picks. As part of a three-team deal with San Antonio and Chicago, the Spurs received De’Aaron Fox and Jordan McLaughlin from the Kings and Chicago acquired Kevin Huerter from Sacramento."
After the trade, Huerter made a post to X (with a long message) that had over 5,000 likes in two hours.
Huerter wrote as part of the message: "It was truly speical to play for a city that loves and embraces their team so much."
Huerter was the 19th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks.
He spent four years with the Hawks (before the Kings).
The 26-year-old helped the Kings make the NBA playoffs (in 2023) and the Hawks reach the Eastern Conference finals (in 2021).
As for the Bulls, they are the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 21-29 record in 50 games.
They will resume action on Tuesday when they host Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat at the United Center.