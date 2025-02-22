Kevin Knox Golden State Warriors Debut Against Kings Leaves NBA Fans Intrigued
On Friday evening, the Golden State Warriors blew out the Sacramento Kings by a score of 132-108.
With the game out of reach, head coach Steve Kerr inserted Kevin Knox into the game.
The former Kentucky star finished his Warriors debut with five points and one rebound while shooting 2/3 from the field and 1/1 from the three-point range in just three minutes of playing time.
While he had a short stint in the game, Knox left a lot people on social media intrigued.
@__KOLZ: "I need to see more of Kevin Knox. He has impressed me in the few minutes he had tonight."
@KKnoxMuse: "Kevin Knox stats tonight in the Warriors win:
3 minutes
5 points
2-3 from the field
1-1 from 3
1 offensive rebound
Great first showing in limited playing time. More minutes soon 👀"
@b_eglesia: "I need to see more of Kevin Knox. 👀"
@DrayGreen23Muse: "Kevin Knox is our new Otto Porter"
@OracleofSelfi_: "Knox and Kuminga off the bench is gonna feed families 😂"
@countolaf28: "This guy has semblance of Otto porter ,length and a good stroke not sure about his seriousness .. has been a former lottery pick and completely possible that he can turn around his career if he buys in and unlocks himself.. time shall tell if he takes advantage of the opportunity"
@Izzy_Ike53: "We got Kevin Knox out there lookin just like Kd 😂"
Knox was the ninth pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.
He has also spent time with the New York Knicks, Atlanta Hawks, Detroit Pistons and Portland Trail Blazers.
The Warriors are the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 29-27 record in 56 games.