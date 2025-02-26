Kevin Knox Intrigues NBA Fans In Golden State Warriors Win Over Hornets
On Tuesday night, the Golden State Warriors crushed the Charlotte Hornets (at home) by a score of 128-92.
With the game out of reach, Kevin Knox was given 15 minutes of playing time.
The former Kentucky star finished with 12 points, five rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 4/7 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range.
For the second straight game, Knox has left many people on social media impressed with his performance.
@CfcSheikh: "he gonna creep into the rotation at this rate"
@Sheridanblog: "I feel like Kevin Knox is a bigger version of Buddy Hield with much greater length, which means come playoffs, he should be getting whatever minutes they would have given to Hield, who should really be a third-stringer for a playoff team"
@BillWillbourn1: "Knox impresses me. He can knock down that 3 ball and is a much better defensive player than Buddy. In the playoffs, he could give the Warriors much added size. But knowing Kerr, he'll never play him."
Dalton Johnson: "Kevin Knox is an NBA player. Not a G League player, an NBA player"
Kevin Danna: "If you've watched Santa Cruz this year, you've heard me say it all year:
Kevin Knox is a certified NBA player."
@renokabachelor: "Thanks for giving this guy a second chance."
@captdave58: "Kevin is very aggressive on both side of the ball. He is a "Dawg". I want him to make the team"
Warriors on NBCS: "Kevin Knox TOOK FLIGHT for the alley-oop 🤯"
Knox was the ninth pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.
He has also spent time with the New York Knicks, Atlanta Hawks, Detroit Pistons and Portland Trail Blazers over part of seven seasons.
The Warriors are 31-27 in 58 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.