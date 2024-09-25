Kevin Knox Posts Instagram Message After Signing With Golden State Warriors
On Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the news that Kevin Knox is signing a deal with the Golden State Warriors.
Knox had been coming off a season where he averaged 7.2 points and 2.4 rebounds per contest in 31 games (11 starts) for the Detroit Pistons.
Following the news, Knox made a post to his Instagram story.
Knox: "The fight continues... 🏁🙏🏾"
Knox had spent NBA Summer League with the Warriors and was productive in Las Vegas.
Over four games, he averaged 17.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest.
Many fans reacted to the signing.
@sig_50: "I don’t understand the trolling hate for Kevin Knox that most people remain having for him? He’s looked increasingly better in that role-player capacity on the wing. He’s looked sharper in past stops in PDX, DET.
Nothing amazing but back-end roster worthy — tryout worthy? — yes."
@AndyKHLiu: "Loved watching him play in Summer League."
@DaveDuFourNBA: "Hadn’t thought about Knox as a small ball 5 option until now"
@kkiriinn: "Kevin Knox being referred to as a vet just made me feel ancient"
@ClipNation74: "Kevin Knox as a vet is crazy"
@KnicksMemes: "KNICKS LEGEND LFG"
@BayAreaTrev: "I wanted Lauri Markkanen and got Kevin Knox instead"
Knox was the ninth pick in the 2018 NBA Draft after one season at Kentucky.
His career averages are 7.4 points and 2.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 39.2% from the field and 34.1% from the three-point range in 306 regular season games for the Knicks, Hawks, Trail Blazers and Pistons.