Kevin Love Makes Honest Andrew Wiggins Statement After Heat-Warriors Trade
Earlier this week, the Miami Heat landed Andrew Wiggins as part of their blockbuster Jimmy Butler trade.
Wiggins now becomes teammates with Kevin Love (ten years after they were traded for each other).
Via ClutchPoints: "In 2014, the Cleveland Cavaliers selected Andrew Wiggins with the #1 pick in the draft.
The next month, LeBron James came home. The month after that, Wiggins was traded for Kevin Love.
The Cavs would win a championship in 2016 against the Warriors. Then in 2022, Wiggins won his first championship AS a Warrior.
It's 2025 and we've come full circle.
Kevin Love and Andrew Wiggins are now teammates who will play for the same franchise LeBron left in 2014.
The NBA really is fascinating"
Love was asked about Wiggins when he recently met with the media.
Love: "I gave him a big hug... Having this come full circle has been fun. I've been a fan of him from the jump. I told him Imma celebrate him throughout his career. Obviously, hated that he won with Golden State. Outside of that, he's just a guy that works hard. My wife's Canadian. He's Canadian. He just had a baby a few weeks back. I'm having a baby sometime soon. So we have a lot to catch up on, and it'll be fun."