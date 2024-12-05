Kevin Love Makes Instagram Post After Lakers-Heat Game
On Wednesday night, the Miami Heat hosted the Los Angeles Lakers in Florida.
The Heat had one of their best game of the season, winning by a score of 134-93.
Kevin Love finished with ten points, four rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block while shooting 4/7 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range in 15 minutes of playing time.
After the victory, Love made a post to Instagram that had over 18,000 likes in four hours.
Love captioned his post: "UCLA guys being dudes 🐻"
In three of his photos, Love was with LeBron James.
He spent four years with James on the Cleveland Cavaliers (they made the NBA Finals every year and won the 2016 title).
Love is in his third season playing for Miami.
While he is no longer an All-Star, the five-time NBA All-Star is valuable veteran to have off the bench.
He is averaging 6.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 37.5% from the field and 39.5% from the three-point range in his first ten games.
Via Brady Hawk of Five Reasons Sports: "I thought this was by far Kevin Love’s best defensive game of the season
This sequence really flipped the game
As we know, Love’s base coverage is blitzing, but it seemed to catch LA by surprise in this stretch
Love gets a deflection and easy hit ahead"
In addition to the Cavs and Heat, Love has also spent time with the Minnesota Timberwolves over 17 seasons.