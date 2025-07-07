Kevin Love's Reaction To Heat-Jazz Trade Goes Viral
Kevin Love has been a veteran presence on the Miami Heat for part of the last three years.
He finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 5.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 35.7% from the field and 35.8% from the three-point range in 23 games.
On Monday, Love was traded to the Utah Jazz as part of a three-team deal.
Via The Miami Heat: "OFFICIAL: The Miami HEAT have acquired guard Norman Powell from the Los Angeles Clippers in a three-team trade in which Kyle Anderson, Kevin Love and a Clippers 2027 second round pick go to the Utah Jazz and John Collins joins the Clippers."
Following the trade, Love sent out a post (via X) that had over 58,000 likes in seven hours.
He wrote: "Never thought I’d be a math problem. Welcome to the NBA."
Love was with the Heat for their trip to the 2023 NBA Finals (where they lost to the Denver Nuggets in five games).
While Love is likely a future Hall of Famer, he is far from his prime at 36.
He currently doesn't fit on a rebuilding Utah roster, so there is a lot of speculation that he could get bought out of his contract.
Via Yossi Gozlan of CapSheets.com: "Kevin Love will likely be a buyout candidate upon being traded to the Utah Jazz.
He only has one year, $4.15 million remaining on his contract."
Love has also spent time with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Cleveland Cavaliers.