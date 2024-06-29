Kevin Love Reportedly Makes Decision On Miami Heat Contract
Kevin Love is coming off his second year playing for the Miami Heat.
The former UCLA star finished the season with averages of 8.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 44.0% from the field and 34.4% from the three-point range in 55 games.
On Saturday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Love will decline the player option in his contract and become a free agent.
Via Wojnarowski: "ESPN Sources: Miami Heat F/C Kevin Love is declining his $4M player option, but both sides are enthusiastic about negotiating a new deal in the opening days of free agency. The five-time All-Star has played the past two seasons with the Heat."
Based on Wojnarowski's reporting, it sounds like Love will likely end up back in Miami.
Love was initially the fifth pick in the 2008 NBA Draft and has played 16 seasons for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves (in addition to Miami).
He has career averages of 16.5 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 43.9% from the field and 36.9% from the three-point range in 929 regular season games.
The 2016 NBA Champion has also appeared in 88 playoff games (80 starts).
He has been to the Finals five times in his career.
As for the Heat, they finished the 2023-24 season as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 46-36 record.
They lost to Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).