Kevin Love Sends Message To Mavs Star Klay Thompson
Klay Thompson is one of the most popular players in the NBA with nearly 17 million followers on Instagram.
On Thursday, the future Hall of Famer made a post that had 85,000 likes in six hours.
He captioned his post: "Inaugural @sandlotclassic classic Champ , Add it to the resume
Shout out my cousin AJ for the MVP performance.
Thank you to our sponsors @thompsonfamilyfoundation and @chicasdivertidastequila for making it happen"
One person who left a comment was fellow NBA star Kevin Love.
His message had over 2,000 likes.
Love wrote: "Remember when you were on the bump and threw at my head when I was 12 years old and almost ruined my shoulder worse than Kelly Olynyk???"
Love and Thompson are two of the most notable players of all time.
They also knew each other during childhood.
Via Bleacher Report: "Kevin Love and Klay Thompson were Little League teammates in 2001"
Thompson finished his first year with the Mavs averaging 14.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 41.2% from the field and 39.1% from the three-point range in 72 games.
He had spent the first 13 years of his career playing for the Golden State Warriors.
As for Love, he had averages of 5.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 35.7% from the field and 35.8% from the three-point range in 23 games for the Miami Heat.
Over the offseason, the five-time NBA All-Star was traded to the Utah Jazz.