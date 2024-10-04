Kevin Love Speaks Honestly About NBA Future
Kevin Love is one of the best forwards in NBA history.
At 36, he is coming off a year where he averaged 8.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 44.0% from the field and 34.4% from the three-point range in 55 games.
Over the summer, Love re-signed with the Miami Heat.
At media day, Love was asked about his decision to sign a two-year deal with Miami.
He revealed that he wants to play for at least 20 seasons in the NBA.
Love (h/t Hot Hot Hoops): "I think settling and not looking at the next 12 months, I have a little bit of a runway for at least two years. Then we'll see after that. Would love to get to that round number in 20. Certainly love being here... It just made a lot of sense on my end to look for that and want to be here at least for two more years."
Love was the fifth pick in the 2008 NBA Draft out of UCLA.
The five-time NBA All-Star has also played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Cleveland Cavaliers.
His career averages are 16.5 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 43.9% from the field and 36.9% from the three-point range in 929 games.
He helped the Cavs win the 2016 NBA Championship.
The Heat will play their first game of the regular season when they host Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic on October 23 in Miami, Florida.