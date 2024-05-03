Key Philadelphia 76ers Player Will Now Be A Free Agent
On Thursday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers had their season come to an end when they lost (at home) by a score of 118-115 to the New York Knicks in Game 6 of their first-round playoff series.
The 76ers will now have a fascinating offseason, as they had another early exit from the postseason.
One of the bigger question marks will be the future of Tobias Harris, who will now become a free agent that is available to sign with any team in the league.
Harris had made $39.2 million this past season, so his contract expiring will create significant cap space for the franchise.
Harris had a tough night with 0 points, four rebounds and three assists while shooting 0/2 from the field in 29 minutes of playing time.
He had a solid regular season with averages of 17.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 35.3% from the three-point range in 70 games.
The former Tennessee star has spent the previous five and a half seasons with the 76ers.
The 76ers dealt with a lot of injuries during the regular season and finished as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.
They have been unable to get out of the second round of the playoffs since the 2001 season when Allen Iverson was still on the roster.
Harris will be one of the most notable free agent this summer, so he will be a name to watch.