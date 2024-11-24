Key Boston Celtics Player Could Miss Timberwolves Game
On Sunday afternoon, the Celtics will host the Minnesota Timberwolves in Boston.
For the game, the Celtics could remain without one of their best players, as Al Horford is on the injury report.
Horford also missed the team's last game, so this could be his second straight out of action.
Via The Boston Celtics on Saturday: "Injury Report for tomorrow vs. Minnesota:
Al Horford (illness, non-Covid) - QUESTIONABLE
Kristaps Porzingis (left posterior tibialis tendon surgery rehabilitation) - OUT"
Horford is averaging 10.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest while shooting 51.6% from the field and 47.7% from the three-point range in 13 games.
At 38, he is still a very productive role player.
Via StatMuse on November 22: "Players with 50/40/90% shooting this season (min. 15 threes):
Dalton Knecht
Naz Reid
Al Horford
That's it."
The Celtics come into Sunday's showdown with a 13-3 record in their first 16 games.
They are the second seed in the Eastern Conference (and in the middle of a four-game winning streak).
At home, the Celtics have gone 5-2 in seven games.
Following Minnesota, they will host the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday.
As for the Timberwolves, they are the 10th seed in the Western Conference with an 8-7 record in 15 games.
They are 3-5 in the eight games they have played on the road.
Following Boston, the Timberwolves will play their next game on Tuesday evening when they host the Houston Rockets.