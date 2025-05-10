Key Boston Celtics Player In Jeopardy Of Missing Game 3 Against Knicks
On Saturday afternoon, the Boston Celtics will play the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden for Game 3 of their second-round playoff series.
For the game, the Celtics could remain without one of their best role players, as Sam Hauser is on the injury report.
He also missed Game 2, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via The Boston Celtics: "Injury Report for tomorrow at New York:
Sam Hauser (right ankle sprain) - DOUBTFUL"
Hauser is in his fourth NBA season (all with the Celtics).
He finished the regular season with averages of 8.5 points and 3.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 45.1% from the field and 41.6% from the three-point range in 71 games.
Via StatMuse: "Fun Fact: Sam Hauser is the all-time leader in regular season win percentage (min. 200 GP) and the all-time leader in playoff win percentage (min 40 GP)."
The Celtics lost each of the first two games in the series (at home).
They are now in a must-win situation on Sunday.
Via Jonathan Marci of Knicks Film School: "Yes, the Celtics will shoot better. BUT the Knicks just won a game where they:
- shot 29% from 3
- gave up 16 OREB's
- committed 16 TO's
- got a 12-for-37 shooting line from their 2 highest volume shooters
New York has another level to reach as well."
Game 4 of the series will be on Monday night (also at Madison Square Garden in New York City).