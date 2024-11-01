Key Boston Celtics Player Ruled Out Against Hornets
On Friday evening, the Boston Celtics will be in North Carolina to play the Charlotte Hornets.
For the game, the Celtics will be without one of their best players, as Al Horford has been ruled out for rest.
Horford is averaging 9.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 56.7% from the field and 60.0% from the three-point range in five games.
Via The Boston Celtics: "Injury Report update:
Sam Hauser - AVAILABLE
Al Horford (load management) - OUT
Kristaps Porzingis (left posterior tibialis tendon surgery rehabilitation) - OUT"
The Celtics are 4-1 in their first five games of the new season.
They most recently lost to the Indiana Pacers (in overtime) by a score of 135-132.
Horford finished with eight points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal while shooting 3/6 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 19 minutes of playing time.
The former Florida star is in his 18th NBA season.
Via Keith Smith of Spotrac: "Al Horford is OUT tonight for the Celtics at the Hornets. First load management night of the season for Horford.
Boston is playing tonight and tomorrow night in Charlotte."
As for the Hornets, they are 2-2 in their first four games.
They most recently defeated the Toronto Raptors by a score of 138-133 (at home).
Nick Richards led the way with 24 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, one steal and four blocks while shooting 10/14 from the field in 33 minutes.