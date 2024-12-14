Key Boston Celtics Player Ruled Out For Wizards Game
On Sunday evening, the Boston Celtics will visit the Washington Wizards.
For the game, the Celtics will be without one of their best role players, as Al Horford has been ruled out due to rest.
The 2024 NBA Champion is averaging 9.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 46.7% from the field and 40.6% from the three-point range in 19 games.
Via The Boston Celtics: "Injury Report for tomorrow at Washington:
Al Horford (rest) - OUT"
Despite being 38, Horford still remains one of the most important players (and leaders) on the team.
He is coming off a year where he averaged 8.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest while shooting 51.1% from the field and 41.9% from the three-point range in 65 games.
The Celtics are among the best teams in the league with a 20-5 record in their first 25 games, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.
They have won eight of their previous ten games.
Most recently, the Celtics beat the Detroit Pistons (at home) by a score of 123-99.
Horford had two points, six rebounds and one assist while shooting 1/3 from the field in 20 minutes of playing time.
As for the Wizards, they have had a tough start to the season.
They are 3-20 in 23 games, which has them as the 15th seed (last place) in the Eastern Conference.
Currently, the Wizards are in the middle of a two-game losing streak.