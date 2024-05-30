Key Brooklyn Nets Player Will Be A Free Agent This Summer
Lonnie Walker IV is coming off his first season playing for the Brooklyn Nets.
The former Miami star finished the year with averages of 9.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 42.3% from the field and 38.4% from the three-point range in 58 games.
This summer, Walker will be an unrestricted free agent that is available to sign with any team in the NBA.
Walker could end up being a good addition to a number of teams.
Either a contending team looking for bench depth, or a young team in need of talent would make sense.
At just 25, Walker still has plenty of time to develop and is likely not a finished product.
Walker was the 18th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft and has played six seasons in the league for the San Antonio Spurs, Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets.
His career averages are 9.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 42.2% from the field and 35.6% from the three-point range in 322 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 19 NBA playoff games and was with the Lakers when they reached the 2023 Western Conference finals.
As for the Nets, they are coming off a year where they were the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-50 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season.
The franchise will have a lot of questions to answer about the future of the roster over the offseason.