Key Chicago Bulls Player Reportedly On NBA Trading Block
Ayo Dosunmu has spent each of his first four NBA seasons playing for the Chicago Bulls.
He finished this past year with averages of 12.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest while shooting 49.2% from the field and 32.8% from the three-point range in 46 games.
On Sunday, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reported intel that Dosunmu could be traded (h/t HoopsHype).
Via Johnson: "Bulls remain active in trade market. FWIW, I’ve heard more chatter surrounding Ayo Dosunmu than Coby White."
Dosunmu was the 38th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Illinois.
He has career averages of 10.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest while shooting 50.2% from the field and 36.1% from the three-point range in 279 games.
Via Jake Weinbach: "The Bulls are expected to listen to trade calls on Ayo Dosunmu this offseason following the acquisition of Isaac Okoro.
Dosunmu, who averaged 12.3 points and 4.5 assists per game on 49.2% shooting last season, will be sitting on a $7.5M expiring contract next season."
At just 25, Dosunmu could be an intriguing option for a lot of teams around the NBA.
Via @TheMavsBlog: "Ayo Dosunmu is a fantastic name for the Mavericks to target.
Should be on the cheaper side, could eventually play with Kyrie.
Has room to grow as a playmaker and shooter and has shown the skills to do so.
Plus Bulls have no idea what they are doing."
The Bulls missed the 2025 NBA playoffs after losing to the Miami Heat in the play-in tournament.