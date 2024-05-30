Key Dallas Mavericks Player Could Miss Game 5 Against Timberwolves
On Thursday evening, the Dallas Mavericks will play the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center for Game 5 of the Western Conference finals.
For the game, the Mavs could remain without one of their best players, as rookie Dereck Lively II is listed as questionable on the injury report.
The former Duke star missed Game 4, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Mark Followill: "For Game 5 of the Mavs and Timberwolves tomorrow night, Dereck Lively II has been upgraded to questionable. He missed a lot of Game 3 and was unavailable in Game 4 due to a neck sprain."
Lively II finished the regular season with averages of 8.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 74.7% from the field in 55 games.
He is one of their best rebounders and rim protectors and is averaging 21.5 minutes of playing time through his first 15 games of the 2024 NBA playoffs.
The Mavs are the fifth seed in the Western Conference and they beat the Los Angeles Clipeprs and the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first two rounds.
If the Timberwolves stay alive, Game 6 of the series would be on Saturday evening in Dallas.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against the Boston Celtics.
The Mavs are in the Conference Finals for the second time in the previous three seasons, but have been unable to win a title since 2011.