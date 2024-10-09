Key Dallas Mavericks Player Reportedly Ruled Out For 3 Months
After being out of the NBA for two seasons, Dante Exum had a productive year for the Dallas Mavericks in 2024.
He finished with averages of 7.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest while shooting 53.3% from the field in 55 games.
On Wednesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the news that Exum is expected to miss three months following surgery.
Via Charania: "Dallas Mavericks guard Dante Exum is expected to miss three months after undergoing right wrist surgery, sources tell ESPN. Extended early loss to Mavericks backcourt."
Exum had initially been the fifth pick in the 2014 NBA Draft by the Utah Jazz.
He has played seven seasons for the Mavs, Jazz and Cleveland Cavaliers.
His career averages are 6.1 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest while shooting 43.1% from the field and 33.6% from the three-point range in 300 regular season games.
The 29-year-old has also appeared in 31 NBA playoff games.
Last season, the Mavs were the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They defeated the Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves in the first three rounds of the NBA playoffs to make the Finals for the first time in 13 years.
Ultimately, the Mavs lost to the Boston Celtics in five games.
The Mavs have three more preseason games against the Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks.
They will play their first game of the regular season on October 24 when they host Chris Paul and the San Antonio Spurs in Dallas.