Key Dallas Mavericks Player Ruled Out Against Clippers
On Friday evening, the Dallas Mavericks will host the Los Angeles Clippers in Texas for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, the Mavs will be without one of their best players, as Tim Hardaway Jr. has been ruled out.
Via Eddie Sefko of Mavs.com: "Tim Hardaway Jr. (ankle) and O-Max Prosper (ankle) both out for Game 3. Will be re-evaluated in a couple days, per Jason Kidd. Daniel Gafford (back) is questionable."
Hardaway Jr. had a productive regular season with averages of 14.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 40.2% from the field and 35.3% from the three-point range in 79 games.
The Mavs are the fifth seed in the Western Conference and the series is tied up at 1-1 after the first two games in Los Angeles.
In Game 2, the Mavs won by a score of 96-93, and Hardaway Jr. had one rebound, one assist and one steal in six minutes.
All-Star Luka Doncic led the way with 32 points, six rebounds, nine assists, one steal and one block while shooting 11/26 from the field and 5/14 from the three-point range in 46 minutes.
Game 4 of the series will be on Sunday afternoon (also in Dallas, Texas).
Whoever ultimately advances will face off against either the Oklahoma City Thunder or the New Orleans Pelicans in the second round.
Last season, the Mavs missed the NBA playoffs, while the Clippers lost to the Phoenix Suns in the first round.