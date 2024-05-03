Key Dallas Mavericks Player Ruled Out For Game 6 Against Clippers
On Friday evening, the Dallas Mavericks will host the Los Angeles Clippers in Texas for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, the Mavs will remain without one of their best players, as Tim Hardaway Jr. has been ruled out.
He has missed each of the previous three games, so this will be his fourth straight out of action.
Via Underdog NBA: "Tim Hardaway Jr. (ankle) listed out for Friday."
Hardaway Jr. had a productive season with averages of 14.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 40.2% from the field and 35.3% from the three-point range in 79 games.
The Mavs are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They made the Western Conference Finals in 2022, but are coming off a season where they missed the NBA playoffs (and the play-in tournament).
Currently, the Mavs have a 3-2 lead over the Clippers, so they can end the series with a victory on Friday.
Most recently, the Mavs won Game 5 (on the road) by a score of 123-93.
All-Star Luka Doncic led the way with 35 points, seven rebounds, ten assists and one steal while shooting 14/26 from the field and 2/8 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
If the Clippers are able to stay alive, Game 7 will be on Sunday in Los Angeles.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the second round and face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder.