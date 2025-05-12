Key Dallas Mavericks Player Will Be A Free Agent This Summer
Spencer Dinwiddie is coming off a season where he appeared in 79 games for the Dallas Mavericks.
The former Colorado star averaged 11.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest while shooting 41.6% from the field and 33.4% from the three-point range in 79 games.
Via StatMuse (on March 19): "Spencer Dinwiddie vs Pacers:
17 PTS
12 AST
3 STL
His first time reaching those numbers in a game."
This summer, Dinwiddie will become a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.
The 32-year-old was in his second stint with Dallas, as he had spent part of two seasons with the franchise from 2022-23.
He was part of the team that made the 2022 Western Conference finals.
Dinwiddie (via Dorothy J. Gentry): "I came in. Nothing promised. Led the team in minutes played and assists... Appreciative of the opportunity to even come here and be a Maverick again."
Dinwiddie is still a productive guard that could help a lot of teams around the league.
He has spent 11 seasons with the Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons, Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Lakers.
His career averages are 13.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest while shooting 41.4% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 621 games.
The Mavs reached the NBA Finals in 2024.
However, they are coming off a year where they lost to Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies in the play-in tournament.