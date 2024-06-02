Key Detroit Pistons Player Will Be A Free Agent This Summer
Simone Fontecchio is coming off a season where he played 66 games for the Detroit Pistons and Utah Jazz.
He was traded (via the Jazz) to the Pistons during the middle of the season, and finished the year with averages of 10.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field and 40.1% from the three-point range.
This summer, Fontecchio will be a restricted free agent, so it will be interesting to see if a team comes in with a big offer sheet to try to take him away from Detroit.
The Pistons will have the ability to match any offer.
Fontecchio has been in the NBA for two seasons and he has career averages of 8.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 42.7% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 118 regular season games.
At 28, he is still in the prime of his basketball career, so the Pistons will likely keep him.
In May, Fontecchio sent out an Instagram post following foot surgery.
Via Fontecchio's Instagram translated to English: "Hey there everyone!
Following the injury last March 17 on my left foot that prevented me from playing the final games of the season, I underwent mini surgery yesterday to completely fix the problem so I can recover faster.
The surgery went well and I am already in recovery.
Unfortunately this will mean my absence at the PreOlympics this summer in Puerto Rico.
Giving up on the national team is a great regret for me, I would have liked to get out on the field and represent the blue shirt this year as well, especially with an objective as important as the Olympics.
I would like to thank Detroit and the National team who have been so supportive to me at this time.
As always, I will be the first fan of the boys and I say good luck to all my teammates and the staff.
Sending you hugs
Simo"
As for the Pistons, they finished the year as the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with 14-68 record.