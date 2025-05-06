Fastbreak

Key Golden State Warriors Player Could Miss Game 1 Against Timberwolves

Gary Payton II is on the injury report for Game 1.

Ben Stinar

On Tuesday night, the Golden State Warriors will play the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center for Game 1 of their second-round playoff series.

For the game, the Warriors could be without one of their best role players, as Gary Payton II is on the injury report.

The 2022 NBA Champion missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).

Via Sam Gordon of San Francisco Chronicle: "Warriors wrapping shootaround at Target Center, where they’re 6.5-point underdogs tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinal matchup. Gary Payton II (illness) questionable for Golden State:"

Payton II finished the regular season with averages of 6.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 57.4% from the field and 32.6% from the three-point range in 62 games.

He is in his ninth NBA season (and fifth with Golden State).

NBA
The Warriors are coming off a first-round series where they beat the Houston Rockets (in seven games).

They finished the regular season as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 48-34 record.

Via The NBA: "Steph, Jimmy, Draymond and the battle-tested Warriors.

Ant, Randle, Gobert and the rising Timberwolves.

Western Conference Semis action tips tonight with GSW/MIN Game 1 at 9:30pm/et on TNT!"

As for the Timberwolves, they are coming off a series where they beat the Los Angeles Lakers (in five games).

They are the sixth seed after going 49-33.

