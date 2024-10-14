Key Golden State Warriors Player Exits Pistons Game With Nose Contusion
Brandin Podziemski left Sunday's game with an injury.
On Sunday evening, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Detroit Pistons at the Chase Center in San Francisco for their fourth preseson game.
During the game, Brandin Podziemski suffered a nose contusion, and he has been ruled out for the remainder of the night.
Podziemski finished the game with 12 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals while shooting 4/7 from the field and 2/3 from the three-point range in 20 minutes of playing time.
Via Warriors PR: "Brandin Podziemski (nose contusion), will not return to tonight’s game."
Considering Podziemski is one of their most important players, it makes sense for them to be extra cautious during the preseason.
