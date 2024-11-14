Key Golden State Warriors Player Out Indefinitely
On Friday evening, the Golden State Warriors will host the Memphis Grizzlies at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.
For the game, the Warriors will be without one of their best role players, as De’Anthony Melton has been ruled out.
The former USC star will be out for an undetermined amount of time.
Via Warriors PR: "Warriors guard De’Anthony Melton has a sprained left ACL and will undergo further tests. He will not play in tomorrow night’s game against the Grizzlies and an update on his status will be provided when available."
Melton is in his first season playing for Golden State.
He is averaging 10.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 40.7% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in six games.
In addition to the Warriors, Melton has also spent time with the Memphis Grizzlies, Philadelphia 76ers and Phoenix Suns over seven seasons.
Via Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area: "De’Anthony Melton, when healthy, has been a great fit next to Steph Curry on both sides of the ball
His injury is going to hurt the Warriors. The severity is yet to be determined"
The Warriors are 9-2 in their first 11 games, which has them as the second seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.
Following the Grizzlies, the Warriors will play their next game on Monday evening when they visit the Los Angeles Clippers in California.