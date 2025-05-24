Key Golden State Warriors Player Will Be A Free Agent
Gary Payton II is coming off another solid year with the Golden State Warriors.
The former Oregon State star finished this past season with averages of 6.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 57.4% from the field and 32.6% from the three-point range in 62 games.
This summer, Payton II will be a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.
Via ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk (on May 15): "Gary Payton II says he loves playing here and for Steve Kerr. “Hopefully I can run off a couple more years (with a new deal)… they know how I feel and take it (free agency) one day at a time.”"
Payton II has played nine NBA seasons for the Washington Wizards, Milwaukee Bucks, Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers (in addition to the Warriors).
While he does not put up big numbers, the 32-year-old is an extremely valuable role player (who helped the Warriors win the 2022 title).
His career averages are 5.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 55.7% from the field and 34.0% from the three-point range in 270 games.
Via Ballislife.com (in 2023):
"2016: Undrafted
2016: Signs w/ Rockets
2016: Waived after 6 preseason gms
2017: Bucks
2018: Lakers
2019: Wizards
2019: G-League Champion/DPOY
2021: Warriors (signed/waived/re-signed)
2022: NBA Champ
2022: Blazers (3-year, $28M)
2023: Back to the Warriors"
Payton II is the son of Basketball Hall of Famer (Gary Payton).