Key Lakers Player Dealing With Illness Ahead Of Jazz Game
On Sunday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will begin their road trip when they face off against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.
For the game, they will likely be without one of their best players, as D'Angelo Russell is listed as doubtful on the injury report due to an illness.
The 2019 NBA All-Star is currently averaging 12.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 40.5% from the field and 30.6% from the three-point range in his first 19 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "D'Angelo Russell (illness) doubtful for Sunday."
The Lakers come into the night as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with an 11-8 record in 19 games.
They most recently lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder by a score of 101-93.
Russell finished the loss with 17 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two steals while shooting 6/11 from the field and 4/9 from the three-point range in 26 minutes of playing time.
Following the Jazz, the Lakers visit the Minnesota Timberwovles on Monday evening at the Target Center.
They have gone 4-5 in the nine games they have played outside of Los Angeles.
Russell is in his second stint with the Lakers.
He was the second pick in the 2015 NBA Draft out of Ohio State (by the Lakers).
The 28-year-old has also spent time with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors over 10 seasons in the league.
During the 2023 season, Russell helped the Lakers reach the Western Conference finals.