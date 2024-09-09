Fastbreak

Key Lakers Player Reportedly In Jeopardy Of Missing Preseason

Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet provided an update on Los Angeles Lakers player Jarred Vanderbilt.

Ben Stinar

May 20, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; The Los Angeles Lakers logo at center court during game three of the Western Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jarred Vanderbilt is coming off a year where he appeared in 29 games for the Los Angeles Lakers.

He finished the season with averages of 5.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 51.8% from the field.

His year was cut short due to a season-ending foot injury.

Jan 30, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt (2) tries to get past Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Recently, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reported an update on Vanderbilt (via Lakeshow, h/t RealGM)

Bresnahan: "Vando's gonna be interesting. I'm not sure he'll be ready for training camp or even for the preseason games."

Vanderbilt is an extremely important player for the Lakers, so his health will be something to monitor before the start of the 2024-25 NBA season.

During the 2023 season, he was traded to the Lakers (via the Utah Jazz).

The former Kentucky star averaged 7.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 52.9% from the field in 26 games with the Lakers (following the trade).

He helped the Lakers reach the Western Conference finals.

May 16, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt (2) reacts in the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets during game one of the Western Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Vanderbilt was the 41st pick in the 2018 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball with the Wildcats.

He has played six seasons for the Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers.

Apr 14, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt (2) during warmups before the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

As for the Lakers, they are coming off a year where they were the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 47-35 record.

After defeating the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament, the Lakers lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).

