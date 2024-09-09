Key Lakers Player Reportedly In Jeopardy Of Missing Preseason
Jarred Vanderbilt is coming off a year where he appeared in 29 games for the Los Angeles Lakers.
He finished the season with averages of 5.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 51.8% from the field.
His year was cut short due to a season-ending foot injury.
Recently, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reported an update on Vanderbilt (via Lakeshow, h/t RealGM)
Bresnahan: "Vando's gonna be interesting. I'm not sure he'll be ready for training camp or even for the preseason games."
Vanderbilt is an extremely important player for the Lakers, so his health will be something to monitor before the start of the 2024-25 NBA season.
During the 2023 season, he was traded to the Lakers (via the Utah Jazz).
The former Kentucky star averaged 7.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 52.9% from the field in 26 games with the Lakers (following the trade).
He helped the Lakers reach the Western Conference finals.
Vanderbilt was the 41st pick in the 2018 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball with the Wildcats.
He has played six seasons for the Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers.
As for the Lakers, they are coming off a year where they were the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 47-35 record.
After defeating the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament, the Lakers lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).