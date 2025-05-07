Key Los Angeles Lakers Player Can Be A Free Agent This Summer
Dorian Finney-Smith began the 2024-25 NBA season playing for the Brooklyn Nets.
During the middle of the year, he was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in a deal for D'Angelo Russell.
Finney-Smith finished the season with averages of 8.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 41.1% from the three-point range in 63 games (40 starts).
This summer, the 32-year-old can become a free agent.
He has a player option in his contract for the 2025-26 season at $15.4 million.
Via Daniel Starkand of Lakers Nation (on May 1): "Dorian Finney-Smith says he has not thought about his player option yet as he was focused on the playoffs and getting to the second round."
Finney-Smith helped the Lakers finish as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
However, they lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs (in five games).
Via Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet (on April 11): "Dorian Finney-Smith, in 42 games for LA this season, is +252 (Lakers have outscored opponents by 252 when he's on the court).
That translates to +6.0 per game, a mark matched only by Luka Doncic (who has played 27 games)."
Finney-Smith has spent nine NBA seasons with the Lakers, Nets (and Dallas Mavericks).
His career averages are 8.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 43.6% from the field and 36.2% from the three-point range in 591 games.