Key Los Angeles Lakers Player Is Still A Free Agent

AD, LeBron, Dinwiddie and Reaves are the first quartet of teammates to score 25+ points in an NBA game in over 3 years 🤯



AD: 36 PTS, 16 REB

LBJ: 26 PTS, 10 AST

Dinwiddie: 26 PTS (8-11 FGM)

Reaves: 25 PTS, 8 AST



They're also the first @Lakers quartet to do so since 1971! pic.twitter.com/6DnPcvEBlQ