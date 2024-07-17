Key Los Angeles Lakers Player Is Still A Free Agent
Spencer Dinwiddie is coming off a season where he appeared in 76 games for the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers.
He finished the year with averages of 10.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest while shooting 39.2% from the field and 33.7% from the three-point range.
Dinwiddie finished his season with the Lakers, and he became a free agent over the summer.
On July 17, he still remains unsigned.
Dinwiddie averaged 6.8 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while shooting 39.7% from the field and 38.9% from the three-point range in 28 games (four starts) for Los Angeles.
He also appeared in five NBA playoff games.
Via The NBA on March 25: "AD, LeBron, Dinwiddie and Reaves are the first quartet of teammates to score 25+ points in an NBA game in over 3 years 🤯
AD: 36 PTS, 16 REB LBJ: 26 PTS, 10 AST Dinwiddie: 26 PTS (8-11 FGM) Reaves: 25 PTS, 8 AST"
Dinwiddie has had an excellent career as a role player.
The former Colorado star was the 38th pick in the 2014 NBA Draft and has played 10 seasons for the Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons and Washington Wizards (in addition to the Nets and Lakers).
His career averages are 13.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest while shooting 41.4% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 542 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 33 NBA playoff games for the Pistons, Nets, Mavs and Lakers.