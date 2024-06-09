Key Los Angeles Lakers Player Will Be A Free Agent This Summer
Spencer Dinwiddie is coming off a year where he played for the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers.
He finished the regular season with averages of 10.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest while shooting 39.2% from the field and 33.7% from the three-point range in 76 games.
This summer, Dinwiddie will be a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.
Dinwiddie has become an excellent role player over his ten seasons in the NBA.
He joined the Lakers in the middle of the season, which is always a tough challenge.
That said, the 31-year-old still averaged 6.8 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while shooting 39.7% from the field and 38.9% from the three-point range in 28 games with Los Angeles.
However, Dinwiddie only averaged 14.6 minutes of playing time during five games in the playoffs.
It's unclear if the Lakers would look to bring him back, but there is no question that teams around the league will have an interest in adding Dinwiddie (via free agency).
In addition to the Nets and Lakers, Dinwiddie has also spent time with the Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons and Washington Wizards.
His career averages are 13.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest while shooting 41.4% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 542 regular season games.
As for the Lakers, they were the seventh seed in the Western Conference and lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).