Key Los Angeles Lakers Player Will Be A Free Agent This Summer

Feb 13, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) warms up prior to the game against the Detroit Pistons at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Spencer Dinwiddie is coming off a year where he played for the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers.

He finished the regular season with averages of 10.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest while shooting 39.2% from the field and 33.7% from the three-point range in 76 games.

This summer, Dinwiddie will be a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.

Dinwiddie has become an excellent role player over his ten seasons in the NBA.

He joined the Lakers in the middle of the season, which is always a tough challenge.

That said, the 31-year-old still averaged 6.8 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while shooting 39.7% from the field and 38.9% from the three-point range in 28 games with Los Angeles.

Apr 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) moves the ball ahead of Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) during the second half in game three of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
However, Dinwiddie only averaged 14.6 minutes of playing time during five games in the playoffs.

It's unclear if the Lakers would look to bring him back, but there is no question that teams around the league will have an interest in adding Dinwiddie (via free agency).

Apr 3, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) shoots the ball against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
In addition to the Nets and Lakers, Dinwiddie has also spent time with the Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons and Washington Wizards.

His career averages are 13.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest while shooting 41.4% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 542 regular season games.

As for the Lakers, they were the seventh seed in the Western Conference and lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).

