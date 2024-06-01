Key Miami Heat Player Will Be A Free Agent This Summer
Josh Richardson is coming off his ninth season in the NBA where he played 43 games for the Miami Heat.
He finished the year with averages of 9.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while shooting 44.4% from the field and 34.7% from the three-point range in 43 games (six starts).
However, his season was cut short due to injury.
Via The Miami Heat on March 6: "INJURY UPDATE: Josh Richardson underwent successful right shoulder surgery today, a 90-minute labrum procedure to repair right shoulder instability.
Richardson will miss the remainder of the season and is expected to make a full recovery."
This summer, Richardson will be a free agent that is available to sign with any team in the league.
He could be a good addition for contending teams looking for bench depth.
Richardson was the 40th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft and has had two stints with Miami.
In addition to the Heat, he has also spent time with the San Antonio Spurs, Dallas Mavericks, Philadelphia 76ers, Boston Celtics and New Orleans Pelicans.
His career averages are 11.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 42.9% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 546 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 30 NBA playoff games (nine starts).
The Heat were the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 46-36 record.
They lost to the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).