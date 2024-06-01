Key Minnesota Timberwolves Player Will Be A Free Agent This Summer
On Thursday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves had their season come to an end when they lost to the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals.
Despite the loss, the Timberwolves had an excellent season and not many people thought they would be among the final four teams standing.
Kyle Anderson has been a productive role player for the team in each of the previous two seasons.
He finished the closeout game with seven points, three rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block while shooting 3/9 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
This summer, the former UCLA star will be a free agent that is available to sign with any team in the league.
Anderson was the 30th pick in the 2014 NBA Draft and has also spent time with the San Antonio Spurs and Memphis Grizzlies over ten seasons in the league.
His career averages are 6.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.9% from the field and 33.8% from the three-point range in 653 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 66 NBA playoff games (nine starts).
As for the Timberwolves, they finished as the the third seed in the Western Conference with a 56-26 record.
They swept the Phoenix Suns in the first round and beat the Denver Nuggets in the second round (in seven games).
There is no question they will be seen as a contender in 2025.