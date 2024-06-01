Fastbreak

Key Minnesota Timberwolves Player Will Be A Free Agent This Summer

Kyle Anderson will be a free agent this summer.

Ben Stinar

May 26, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (1) reacts in the second quarter against the Dallas Mavericks during game three of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves had their season come to an end when they lost to the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals.

Despite the loss, the Timberwolves had an excellent season and not many people thought they would be among the final four teams standing.

Kyle Anderson has been a productive role player for the team in each of the previous two seasons.

He finished the closeout game with seven points, three rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block while shooting 3/9 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.

This summer, the former UCLA star will be a free agent that is available to sign with any team in the league.

May 26, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (1) and guard Mike Conley (10) react in the first quarter against the Dallas Mavericks during game three of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Anderson was the 30th pick in the 2014 NBA Draft and has also spent time with the San Antonio Spurs and Memphis Grizzlies over ten seasons in the league.

His career averages are 6.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.9% from the field and 33.8% from the three-point range in 653 regular season games.

He has also appeared in 66 NBA playoff games (nine starts).

As for the Timberwolves, they finished as the the third seed in the Western Conference with a 56-26 record.

They swept the Phoenix Suns in the first round and beat the Denver Nuggets in the second round (in seven games).

There is no question they will be seen as a contender in 2025.

