Key New York Knicks Player Ruled Out For Start Of NBA Season
Precious Achiuwa is coming off a season where he spent time with the Toronto Raptors and New York Knicks.
He finished the year with productive averages of 7.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 50.1% from the field and 26.8% from the three-point range.
Over the offseason, Achiuwa re-signed with the Knicks.
However, it's now been announced that the Knicks will be without Achiuwa to start the 2024-25 NBA season.
Via Knicks PR: "Precious Achiuwa sustained a strained left hamstring and will be re-evaluated in 2-4 weeks"
Achiuwa was the 20th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft out of Memphis.
He has spent four seasons with the Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors and New York Knicks.
His career averages are 7.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 48.1% from the field and 30.7% from the three-point range in 263 games.
The 25-year-old has also appeared in 18 NBA playoff games (three starts).
Via ESPN's Tim Bontemps: "The Knicks were already a small, and thin, team. Now, in the span of a week, they’ve lost Landry Shamet - who they later cut - with a shoulder injury and now could miss Achiuwa for more than a month with a hamstring issue. Depth, already an issue, quickly becoming a bigger one."
The Knicks will play their first game of the regular season on Tuesday evening when they visit Jaylen Brown and the Celtics in Boston.
Last season, they lost to the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the playoffs.