Key Phoenix Suns Player Ruled Out To Start NBA Season
Josh Okogie is going into his third year playing for the Phoenix Suns.
He finished last season with averages of 4.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 41.7% from the field and 30.9% from the three-point range in 60 games (11 starts).
The former Georgia Tech star will miss Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers in California.
Via Kellan Olson of EmpireOfTheSuns: "Grayson Allen (Achilles) and Damion Lee (hamstring) are probable for tomorrow, per Mike Budenholzer. Josh Okogie (hamstring) is out."
Okogie is one of the team's best role players, as he is a good defender and provides depth off the bench.
He was the 20th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft and has also spent time with the Minnesota Timberwolves over six seasons.
His career averages are 6.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 40.2% from the field and 29.3% from the three-point range in 376 games.
The Suns are coming off a disappointing year where they were swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.
That said, they have a taltned roster led by Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker.
Following the Clippers, the Suns will play LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday evening in California.
As for the Clippers, they finished last season as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 51-31 record.
They lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the NBA playoffs.