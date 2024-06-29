Key Phoenix Suns Player Will Reportedly Enter Free Agency
Josh Okogie is coming off his second season playing for the Phoenix Suns.
The former Georgia Tech star finished the year with averages of 4.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 41.7% from the field and 30.9% from the three-point range in 60 games (11 starts).
On Friday, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that Okogie will decline his player option and enter free agency.
Via Scotto: "Sources: Phoenix Suns guard Josh Okogie is declining his $2.95 million player option and will enter unrestricted free agency, @hoopshype has learned."
Considering Okogie is a valuable role player, it will be interesting to see if a team comes in with a big enough offer to get him to walk away from the Suns.
Okogie was initially the 20th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft and has played six seasons in the league for the Minnesota Timberwolves (and Suns).
His career averages are 6.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 40.2% from the field and 29.3% from the three-point range in 376 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 15 NBA playoff games (five starts).
As for the Suns, they have one of the most talented teams in the NBA.
Their roster features Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.
They finished the season as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 49-33 record.
However, the Suns got swept by Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs.