Key Player Could Miss Warriors-Lakers Game
On Thursday night, the Golden State Warriors will play the Lakers in Los Angeles.
For the game, they could remain without one of their best players, as Jonathan Kuminga is on the injury report.
The 2022 NBA Champion missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Sam Gordon of San Francisco Chronicle: "Warriors wrapping shootaround at UCLA ahead of their matchup tonight — as 1.5-point underdogs — with the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Jonathan Kuminga (pelvic contusion) questionable for Golden State. Gary Payton II (left thumb) out:"
Kuminga is in his fourth NBA season (all with Golden State).
He is averaging 16.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest while shooting 45.5% from the field and 31.9% from the three-point range in 41 games.
Right now, the Warriors are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 44-31 record in 75 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak (and have gone 7-3 over their last ten).
Following the Lakers, the Warriors will play their next game on Friday night when they host Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.
Via The NBA: "3 epic battles this season...
Warriors/Lakers Part 4 tonight, with new stars and major standings implications!
Tipoff at 10pm/et on TNT "
As for the Lakers, they are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 46-29 record in 75 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.