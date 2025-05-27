Key Player In Jeopardy Of Missing Knicks-Pacers Game
On Tuesday night, the Indiana Pacers will host the New York Knicks for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals.
For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as Aaron Nesmith is on the injury report.
Via The Indiana Pacers: "Injury Report for tomorrow’s game against the Knicks:
Aaron Nesmith - Questionable (right ankle sprain)
Isaiah Jackson - Out (right Achilles tendon tear)"
Nesmith got injured during the middle of Game 3 (but returned).
He finished the 106-100 loss with eight points, seven rebounds, two assists and one block while shooting 2/8 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 26 minutes of playing time.
ESPN's Tim Bontemps reported more details (before the injury report came out).
Via Bontemps: "Aaron Nesmith will “likely” be listed as a game time decision tomorrow and “probably” will be questionable, per Pacers coach Rick Carlisle, who said Nesmith was “predictably” sore.
Nesmith was walking with a noticeable limp in the locker room postgame after an ankle sprain."
The Pacers still have a 2-1 lead in the series (they won the first two games in New York).
Following Game 4, the teams will return to New York City on Thursday night.
Via Alex Golden of Setting The Pace: "If Aaron Nesmith can’t go, this will be a massive opportunity for Bennedict Mathurin.
Mathurin has not played particularly well in the first 3 games of the series, but he’s capable of having a special performance."