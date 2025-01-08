Key Player Ruled Out For Thunder-Cavs Game
On Wednesday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder will play the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio.
For the game, the Thunder will remain without one of their best players, as Alex Caruso has been ruled out.
The 2020 NBA Champion has missed each of the previous seven games, so this will be his eighth straight out of action.
Via Underdog NBA: "Alex Caruso (hip) listed out for Wednesday."
Caruso is in his first year playing for the Thunder.
He has averages of 5.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 37.7% from the field and 26.2% from the three-point range in 20 games.
The Thunder are currently the first seed in the Western Conference with a 30-5 record in 35 games.
They are in the middle of a 15-game winning streak.
Most recently, the Thunder defeated Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics by a score of 105-92.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 33 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks while shooting 11/23 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
Via ESPN: "No. 1 in the West: OKC Thunder ⚡
No. 1 in the East: Cleveland Cavaliers ⚔️
Titans clash at 7 PM ET on ESPN 🍿"
Following the Cavs, the Thunder will play their next game on Friday when they visit the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
On the road, they have gone 13-3 in 16 games away from Oklahoma City.