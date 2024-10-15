Key Player Ruled Out For Warriors-Lakers Game
On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors will play their fifth preseason game when they face off against the Los Angeles Lakers.
In the team's 111-93 victory over the Detroit Pistons, Brandin Podziemski broke his nose.
Via Warriors on NBCS on Monday: "Brandin Podziemski sustained a broken nose last night, per Steve Kerr.
Podz took a Trayce Jackson-Davis elbow to the face in the third quarter and left the game a few moments later."
According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Podziemski will miss Tuesday's game against the Lakers.
Via Slater: "Brandin Podziemski is out tonight. Broken nose. Took an elbow in Sunday’s preaseason game. He’s waiting on his mask. Expectation is he will return for Friday’s preseason finale."
Podziemski finished his rookie season in the NBA with productive averages of 9.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range in 74 games.
The Warriors are a perfect 4-0 through their first four preseason games against the Los Angeles Clippers, Sacramento Kings (twice) and Detroit Pistons.
Via Sam Gordon of San Francisco Chronicle: "Checking in from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, where the Warriors are conducting shootaround in advance of their game tonight against the Los Angeles Lakers. Golden State’s Brandin Podziemski (broken nose) is out. Expected to play Friday against the Lakers at Chase Center:"
The Warriors will play their first game of the regular season on October 23 when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers.