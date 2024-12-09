Key Sacramento Kings Player Reportedly Expected To Be On Trading Block
The Sacramento Kings have a very talented roster.
In addition, they added six-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan over the offseason.
That said, the team has gotten off to a slow start in the competitive Western Conference.
Recently, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype (via YES Network) reported that the Kings could look to move Kevin Huerter (and Trey Lyles).
Scotto: "I'd look at the Sacramento Kings. They made a big splash to get DeMar DeRozan in the offseason, but they're on the fringe of the play-in tournament. That's not what they want to be. So look for Kevin Huerter, Trey Lyles, those two contracts combined, along with their future first-round picks to be dangled."
Huerter is in his third year playing for Sacramento.
He played a significant role in the team making the 2023 NBA playoffs.
Currently, the former Maryland star is averaging 10.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 44.3% from the field and 32.3% from the three-point range in 22 games.
The 26-year-old was the 19th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks.
Before getting traded to the Kings, he spent the first four years of his career with Atlanta.
During the 2021 season, the Hawks reached the Eastern Conference finals.
As for the Kings, they are the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 12-13 record in 25 games.
They are currently in the middle of a two-game winning streak.
Last season, the Kings lost to the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament.