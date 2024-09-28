Key Sacramento Kings Player Ruled Out For 3 Weeks
Trey Lyles is coming off a solid season for the Sacramento Kings.
He finished the year with averages of 7.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 44.5% from the field and 38.4% from the three-point range in 58 games.
On Friday, the Kings announced that Lyles will be out for the next three weeks.
Via Sean Cunningham of Fox40 News: "Ahead of training camp, Kings already with some injuries. Trey Lyles out 3 weeks when he'll be re-evaluated for a left groin strain suffered this offseason.
Jordan McLaguhlin has a grade 2 right ankle sprain and will be re-evaluated in two weeks."
The Kings do not play their first game until October 24 when they host the Minnesota Timberwovles in Sacramento.
It's possible that Lyles will be ready to go for opening night, but his health will be worth monitoring over the next month.
Lyles was the 12th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft out of Kentucky.
Over nine seasons, he has spent time with the Utah Jazz, Denver Nuggets, Sacramento Kings, Detroit Pistons and San Antonio Spurs.
His career averages are 7.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 44.3% from the field and 34.7% from the three-point range in 581 games.
The Kings are coming off a season where they were the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
They lost to the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament, so they missed the 2024 NBA playoffs.